Good Tuesday. It will be another great evening with clear skies and temps falling from the 40s into the mid 30s. Temps will keep dropping overnight to a low of about 29 in Chattanooga. Wednesday will end up a perfect "chamber of commerce" day, though, with sunshine all day and highs making it up to 60! Thursday will also be great for the outdoors with sunshine and a high of 60.
If 60 is still a tad cool for you, wait until Friday. The high will reach a whopping 65!
Saturday will warm at 60, but we will also have mostly cloudy skies as a front pushes in. That front MAY bring a stray sprinkle or flurry Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but colder weather returning will be the hallmark of this system. Sunday temps will range from 29 in the morning to only 45 in the afternoon.
