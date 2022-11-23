Good Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy this evening with temps falling through the 50s into the 40s. Overnight we will fall to about 40 as we start our Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving day will be a warm one. We will have increasing clouds, but highs will still make it to about 67 for the high.
We have rain showers moving in early Friday morning. It looks like the heaviest rain will stay to the south, but do expect showers if you are out and about. Morning temps will be mild around 50. In the afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies and a high of 63.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temps ranging from 42 to 63.
More rain showers will move through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The rain will taper through the day with the high again reaching the low 60s.
We will start next week warm and dry with highs in the low 60s. We may see more rain moving in Wednesday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.