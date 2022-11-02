Good Wednesday. We will remain warm and dry for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the mid-70s.
For the weekend, we will see clouds moving back in both Saturday and Sunday as a dying front moves through. I do think it will bring a few spotty showers both days of the weekend, but the major weather feature of this weekend will be increasing warmth. Southerly winds will keep warm, moist air flowing in from the Gulf. The high Saturday will reach 76, and Sunday it will climb to 78. Lows over the weekend will be in the low 60s.
DST ends Sunday morning at 2am so remember to set your clocks back.
Next week the warm air will remain in place with highs in the mid to upper 70s at least through Tuesday.
David Karnes