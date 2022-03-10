Good Thursday. This evening will be excellent with clear skies and temps falling through the 50s.
Friday will be another great one with temps climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be increasing through the day and we will see showers developing Friday night.
Overnight, as colder air flows in we will change the rain showers into snow showers for Saturday morning. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued. As of now we are looking at 1"-3" in the valley and the Blue Ridge. 2"-4"+ will fall on the Cumberland Plateau.
We will also be cold and windy. As the snow showers taper off we will only climb into the low 30s for our high! Wind gusts will also be in excess of 30 mph so a blustery day all around.
Springing forward on Sunday morning we will be frigid with temps in the 10s. We will rebound nicely, though, to a high of 54.
We are back into the 60s next week.
