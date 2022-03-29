Good morning, today will have more clouds than yesterday, but it’ll also be warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the low 70s with wind from the south at 5-10mph, gusts up to 20mph. It’ll be mostly to partly cloudy today. Enjoy the warm temperatures and quiet weather. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and generally dry during the daytime with the exception of a small, spotty shower. It’ll be very warm near 80. The bigger story for the daytime will be wind increasing in the afternoon and evening with gusts at 30-45mph. Then, a line of storms will pass at night from about 9-10pm ET for our western counties all the way until about 8am ET Thursday morning for our eastern counties. These storms will have heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong wind. Scattered severe storms will be possible. Most of our area is under a Level 2 Slight risk out of 5. The greatest threats are damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you’re weather aware, especially with a nighttime event.
The rest of Thursday will be quieter although wind will still be gusting around 20-25mph. Then, Friday will be a beautiful, mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.