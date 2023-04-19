Good Wednesday. This evening will be warm and a little breezy. With the wind and the low humidity, the danger of fires spreading is high. We are also under a Fire Weather Watch Thursday from noon until 8pm. That means the air will be dry and wind gusts to 25 mph will mean any fires that develop will spread VERY rapidly. We will also have highs in the mid 80s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, keeping temps a little lower in the low 80s. We could get a few afternoon showers.
A cold front will push through bringing rain showers early Saturday morning. We can expect 1/4" to 1/2" of rain. We will clear out by 8am, and the afternoon will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday will be sunny and cool with temps ranging from 46 to 66.