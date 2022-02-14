Good Monday. What a great day it has been! The evening will see cool, but pleasant weather with clear skies and temps dropping from the 40s into the 30s.
Tuesday will start in the mid to upper 20s. We will warm nicely to 61 for the high under sunny skies.
Wednesday will sport a pleasant high of 62 with skies becoming mostly cloudy ahead of a front.
Thursday we will even make it to 67 ahead of the front. We will see thunderstorms producing periods of heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. We can expect 1"-2" of rain with this system.
Behind the front, we will briefly cool down. Friday will sport temps ranging from 35 in the morning to 49 in the afternoon.
The weekend will start cold in the mid-20s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon we will reach 57. Sunday we are back up to 62. Skies will be sunny all weekend.
