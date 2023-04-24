A man wanted on numerous felony charges was arrested last week by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
A tip Thursday led them to a Chattanooga address, where they found Marquelle Rhodes, who refused to come out when directed to by law enforcement.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was dispatched, but a family member was able to persuade Rhodes to come out peacefully. Rhodes was taken into custody without incident.
During the incident, deputies spotted illegal narcotics in plain view inside the home.
A search warrant was obtained, and deputies retrieved 12 one pint bottles of Promethazine / Hydrochloride syrup, approximately 17.3 grams of Fentanyl, approximately one gram of marijuana and an illegal AR-15 style pistol.
Rhodes was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and booked on the outstanding warrants.
Additional charges for the narcotics and weapon are expected.