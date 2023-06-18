A wanted felon and burglary suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase this morning before crashing on I-75.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were requested just after 6 a.m. this morning by Hamilton County to assist with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Georgia out of Tennessee on I-75 southbound.
The driver, 34-year-old Jeromy Daniels Smith, was driving a white 1992 Ford Ranger. A wanted felon and burglary suspect, Mr. Smith initiated the pursuit with the Monteagle Police Department in Monteagle.
The pursuit traveled on I-24 eastbound into Chattanooga, TN before entering Georgia. Troopers became primary in the pursuit near mile marker 349 in Catoosa County.
Due to the reckless driving and the length that the pursuit had already lasted, a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) was used to end the pursuit near mile marker 348 southbound.
Mr. Smith was transported to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee from the scene.