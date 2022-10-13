The Wanderlinger Brewing Company was vandalized Wednesday night. Someone spray painted the word 'perverts' on the building, along with an obscene image.
The owner believes the vandalism is in response to a drag show they held last month.
Fortunately the graffiti has been removed from Wanderlinger's business, and the owner says the erased message has only encouraged them to continue being open and welcoming to everyone in the community.
"When you see that kind of stuff happen, it shows not all people are welcome and inviting and willing to create a safe spot for everybody," said Chris Dial, Owner of Wanderlinger Brewing Co.
Chris Dial was out of town, but wanted everyone to know his priority is to provide a safe space for patrons to feel comfortable.
Dial allowed members of the pride community to host a drag show at Wanderlinger several weeks ago, which resulted in a controversial video shared on social media.
Dial believes the graffiti is in response to the event.
"Somebody who has hatred towards us and our willingness to be open to those in the community," said Dial.
The owner says Chattanooga police are investigating, but without a camera catching the criminals it will be difficult to hold anyone accountable.
Dial says if they come back, he'll invite them inside.
"As long as they're not showing any hatred, if they would like to come in and have a beer and talk.. we're here," he said.
Some of the patrons at Wanderlinger told us they heard about the graffiti and came by to support the business.
Dial says after the drag show he received a lot of support from community members, including police officers who told him they have his back.
Dial says he still feels safe at work and its because he knows there are a lot of good people in Chattanooga.
"Just goes to show our community is very passionate, vibrant, diverse, and part of why we love the community even when this kind of stuff occurs," he said.