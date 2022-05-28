UPDATE: The Tennessee Republican State Executive Committee rejected a former Hamilton County mayoral candidate’s efforts to overturn the GOP primary election results on Friday.
Sabrena Smedley asked the committee to name her the winner or set aside the election entirely "due to evidence of an organized effort by Democrats to influence the outcome of the Republican primary by massive crossover voting.”
Smedley placed second in the GOP primary on May 3, with 14,104 votes to Wamp's 14,425 votes. Matt Hullander placed third with 12,170 votes.
Those results were certified by the Hamilton County Election Commission on May 13, and again on Friday by the Republican State Executive Committee.
Weston Wamp, who will move on the general election on August 4, released the following statement about Friday’s decision:
“The Republican State Executive Committee protected the rule of law this evening by overwhelmingly rejecting the baseless appeal of Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullander. For that I am grateful, but let’s not make the mistake of whitewashing what just happened. This wasn’t an inquiry to see if future primaries should be open or closed. This was a brazen attempt by my former opponents, Smedley and Hullander, to overturn a certified election in our county, something that has ever happened before and shouldn’t happen again.
“In 2014, I narrowly lost a Republican Primary for Congress, but I held my head up, conceded and accepted the result. On May 3, I won a close election but despite a pledge in February to accept the result and support the winner, my two former opponents sought to overturn the election based on innuendo and conspiracy theories. I still don’t understand why Smedley and Hullander attempted this, but they will always be remembered for it.
“Free society and self government necessitate that candidates who lose elections do so gracefully. Although that did not happen in this historic mayoral election, we cannot normalize baseless attempts to overturn certified elections.
“Now, we can move on to the general election on August 4 with an opportunity to elect new leadership for the future of our county.
“Finally, on this Memorial Day weekend, let us honor the brave men and women who gave their ‘last full measure’ defending freedom.”
ORIGINAL STORY: On Wednesday, a former candidate for Hamilton County Mayor says she's contesting the results of the Republican primary.
Sabrena Smedley tells Local 3 News she filed to contest the results of the May 3rd primary "due to evidence of an organized effort by Democrats to influence the outcome of the Republican primary by massive crossover voting.”
Smedley placed second in the GOP primary with 14,110 votes to Wamp's 14,428 votes. Matt Hullander placed third with 12,171 votes. Totaling a final number of 40,709 votes.
The results were certified by the Hamilton County Election Commission on May 13.
Local 3 News reached out to Weston Wamp for comment and received the following statement:
"This is a sad, selfish attempt by Sabrena Smedley to disenfranchise Republican voters across Hamilton County and undermine confidence in our local elections. Our campaign won 54 of 90 precincts in the Republican primary compared to Smedley’s 28 and Matt Hullander’s ten. The election results were certified by the Republican-led Hamilton County Election Commission on Friday.
The hypocrisy of Ms. Smedley is stunning. Her own campaign team openly solicited Democratic votes on social media, and her campaign proudly promoted the endorsement of the liberal teacher’s union on television ads and mailers in an effort to attract Democratic voters.
In its history, the Republican State Executive Committee has never overturned the will of the people, and I am confident they will quickly reject this baseless appeal."
