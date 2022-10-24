Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to review the length of time county government emails are stored.
Currently, Wamp's office says that the county is required to store emails for only ten days before automatically deleting them.
County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) recommends storing 'correspondence files' for five years, and before disposal, the county should appraise the file for continuing administrative usefulness or historical value, according to Wamp.
Hamilton County Government has been operating under the assumption that all deleted emails are defined as ‘working documents’ since 2004, according to TCA 10-7-301(14), making them “obsolete” once they were deleted.
Wamp says that there's currently no review process in place to ensure that relevant emails are stored for the recommended time frame.
“In an effort to bring accountability and transparency to county government, it is time to close this inappropriate loophole and align our policies with best practices as recommended by the state. Deleting important information, especially without reviewing it, is not good government,” Wamp said. “In recent years, policies overseen by the County Attorney’s office allowing for the destruction of open records requests violated public trust. The citizens of Hamilton County deserve more transparency from county government.”