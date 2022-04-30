Walmart is delivering increased convenience and flexibility to families with the launch of its InHome delivery service in Chattanooga.
InHome is designed to give time back to customers by delivering fresh groceries, everyday essentials and more directly into their homes, including placing items straight into their kitchen or garage refrigerator.
The service utilizes highly trained associates to make the deliveries and will bring 20 new jobs to the Chattanooga area.
“InHome is the perfect option for busy families, many of whom are beginning the transition back to the office and are increasingly looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Whitney Pegden, VP and GM, Walmart InHome. “We promised at the start of the year to considerably scale InHome throughout the country, and offering it in Chattanooga is just the start of where we’re headed.”
In January, Walmart announced plans to expand access to InHome to 30 million U.S. households by the end of 2022. Powering the expansion is the hiring of more than 3,000 InHome associate delivery drivers equipped who’ll be making deliveries utilizing a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans. In addition to providing InHome deliveries to customers, drivers will also be able to pick up Walmart.com returns from customers’ homes.
Here’s how InHome works:
1. Order: Once signed up for InHome, a customer places their order on the Walmart App and selects InHome as their preferred delivery option.
2. Deliver: A highly trained InHome associate completes the delivery. Upon arriving at the customer’s home, the associate uses a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage through their InHome app, which pairs with smart entry technology. The app notifies the customer at every step and a camera, worn on the associates’ vest, records the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.
Enjoy: The customer can rest easy knowing safety is top of mind for our associates who are masked, sanitize surfaces and lock up before they leave.
Walmart’s InHome Delivery service is $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips which are built into the membership price.
Customers can extend one-time access to their InHome associate using an existing smart lock, a garage keypad, or by purchasing a new smart lock from InHome for $49.95.
You can read more about InHome and the expansion of the service here.