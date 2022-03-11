Great Value Walmart brand tortilla chips are being recalled because of possible metal contamination.
No exact amount of contaminated bags have been reported at this time, however, Food Safety News says 2,555 cases (with 10 bags per case) were recalled—that’s about 25,550 bags of chips.
Despite having several different types of chips, the only type being taken off shelves are the Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips.
If you suspect that you have these chips in your pantry, look for a best-by date of May 23. Also, look out for the product lot codes: 122051## and 123051##.
According to Food and Safety, if you’ve purchased a contaminated item, you can return it for a full refund.