On Tuesday, the retailer announced a beta version of the site that allows influencers and social media creators to monetize shoppable Walmart product recommendations to their followers.
The company plans to fully launch the platform in 2023.
In a press release, Walmart marketing executive William White said, "We know our customers are inspired by the content and stories they see from their favorite influencers in their social feeds every day ... This next step in our strategy will help fuel inspiration for our customers by connecting their favorite creators directly with our brand and the brands they love at Walmart.”
Creators who sign up for the platform will be able to share product links on any social platform or "group of their choice."
They will be able to use analytics to track how their recommendations perform and earn revenue via commission. They can also apply to be part of upcoming brand campaigns.
Right now, there is no minimum social media following requirement and no cap on how much money creators can earn, though Walmart didn't share what share of sales influencers will earn.