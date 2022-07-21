A new school year is right around the corner and Walmart has several upcoming events to help both students and teachers get off to a good start.
"Teachers are always needing supplies or always needing help," said Walmart Director of Corporate Communication Leigh Stidham.
School will soon be in full swing, but before that first bell rings, Walmart wants to help everyone be completely prepared.
"We have over 100 items for less than a dollar," said Stidham. "We know families are really looking to save money as they purchase school supplies this year."
For starters, a teacher registry service will help provide supplies to any local teacher.
"You can go online as a teacher and put down a list of all the things you'd love to have for your classroom, fill it out, then share a link with friends and families, you can share it on social," said Stidham. "Then friends and family can go and purchase those items as if they were filling out an event registry then those items will come back to you for your classroom."
If you're focused on the students heading back, you can accomplish more than just grabbing some school supplies.
"We'll also have some wellness days towards the end of July, so you can look at your Walmart app and see when the wellness day is scheduled in your area," said Stidham.
Here in Chattanooga, Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day on July 23rd. You can get health screenings, immunizations, or talk to a pharmacist about your child's health.
"If you live near a Walmart health location, you can come and get your school physical though our physicians," said Stidham. "If you go to any other area of the country, we can help you with immunizations."
You can also give back to your local community through a variety 'Stuff the Bus' events happening across the Tennessee Valley.
"As you're shopping for school supplies or your regular grocers, whatever you're looking for, you can pick up a few extra items and as you're leaving you can drop it off in their bins," said Stidham.
Tennessee's tax-free holiday weekend will be July 29th through July 31st.