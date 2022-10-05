A weekend road trip to in Morrow, GA could bring 'The Walking Dead' fans to the set of their favorite show.
This weekend, travelers are coming from as far as California and Canada to the complete liquidation of the Walking Dead.
The professional estate sale will take over 90-thousand square feet of knick-knacks used right on set.
Owner Jonathan Savoy says the selection is amazing.
"A rug room, we have a military room, we have a camping room, we have a medical room, we have an art room, and then we have stuff filling over, we have a book room, and it starts spilling over on shelves in the hallways. I mean, it's amazing. I've been doing this for 8 years, never seen anything like this."
All the items will be marked with what season and episode they were featured in, then sold at a discount. They'll accept cash-app, venmo, credit cards, and cash.
What happens with what's left over? He says that's a surprise.
Tomorrow morning, they'll announce where to go to get the deals. Doors open at 9 a.m. from Friday - Sunday until 4 p.m. each day.
For more information, visit professionalestatesale.com.