WalkerRocks Selfie Trail invites visitors to capture and share Walker County destinations with the world

LaFayette, GA – Thousands of people visit Walker County each year, spending time at popular outdoor attractions like Rock City Gardens, the Shirley Miller Wildflower Trail and McLemore.
These and other scenic destinations are now linked on a new selfie trail developed by the Walker County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee.
The #WalkerRocks Selfie Trail features nearly a dozen prime locations with eye-catching backdrops ideal for capturing photos to share on social media.
A custom “Walker Rocks” boulder serves as a trailhead marker at each destination. Boulders have been strategically placed to help selfie takers get the best angle for the perfect shot.
“Over 90 million selfies are taken every day,” said Joe Legge, tourism committee member. “By highlighting some of the scenic and stunning destinations available in Walker County for selfies, we hope to attract visitors who will share their experience in our community with the world.”
Locations on the selfie trail include top tourist destinations like Rock City Gardens and McLemore, natural settings like Rocktown and the Shirley Miller Wildflower Trail, as well as a number of high traffic public spaces including John Ross Commons in Rossville and Queen City Lake in LaFayette.
Visitors are encouraged to use #WalkerRocks when posting their photos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites. Those who complete the selfie trail and capture, post and tag their selfies with #WalkerRocks this summer can stop by the Chamber to receive a Walker Rocks prize pack.
The #WalkerRocks Selfie Trail launches with ten designated trailheads. New locations will be added in the future, as not all of the amazing spots to snap a selfie in Walker County are currently represented on the trail. Click here to see the selfie trail map.