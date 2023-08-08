When Drew Akins took over the Walker Valley football program they were coming off an 0-10 season.
He quite literally started from the bottom as he's built the Mustangs into a reputable squad as he enters year five as head coach. Walker Valley has won multiple playoff games under Akins and even hosted postseason action last fall.
The next step for the Mustangs is winning region gold. They came close in 2022 when they finished second to McMinn County.
This season provides a new challenge as the 5A-Region 4 adds East Hamilton. The Hurricanes are coming off a season in which they made it to the 4A state quarterfinals but also have to adapt to new head coach Aaron Nance.
Walker Valley has the luxury of bringing back starting quarterback Evan Schwarzl. Schwarzl accounted for more than 2,000 yards in 2022 and 15 touchdowns.
It's also no secret an offense can only go as far as their line. The Mustangs bring almost their entire offensive line back. Three have two years of starting experience while one has three years.
It should be another entertaining season for 5A-Region 4 and Walker Valley intends to be at the forefront. They'll kick off the year at home next Friday, August 18th at 7:30 against Notre Dame.