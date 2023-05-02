A local student will journey overseas this summer to represent the United States in this year's World Kayak Championship, and now has a day named after him to celebrate.
Walker Valley High School junior Bennett George will join the US Team in Poland this August for the competition. On Monday, the Bradley County Commission and Mayor Gary Davis declared May 1 "Bennett George Day" in honor of his achievements.
"Bennett is an outstanding athlete and an exemplary representative of our community," Mayor Davis said. "We are proud to support him and celebrate his accomplishments as he prepares to compete in the World Kayak Championship. We wish him all the best and know that he will make Bradley County proud."
Congratulations!