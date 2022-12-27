The Dillard family was traveling on Waterlevel Highway on Christmas day when their vehicle was hit by Patricke Conley, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Brittany and Dustin Dillard were killed, and their three children are currently in the hospital with injuries.
John Burrough, Assistant Principal of Freshman Academy at Walker Valley High School, said Brittany was a Mustang through and through.
"Mrs. Dillard, daily, showed love and support for all of her kids. That's the legacy she leaves and so that's my message to our kids. Let's honor Mrs. Dillard by being like who she was. Let's show love and honor her life that way,” said Burrough.
Dillard was a teacher whose presence was felt whether you were in her classroom or not, said Burrough, and had a way of making you feel safe and comfortable. No matter what, she worked tirelessly to improve the community. However, she would never take any recognition for her efforts.
Bradley County school staff will return on Tuesday, January 3rd. Walker Valley High School Principal Candice Belt has arranged for the day to have full access to counselors and each other so they may heal as a family.
On January 4th, students will return to school and counselors will be available to help in the grieving process.
Burrough said there is a big rock outside of the school that they paint for special occasions, and they will paint blue and gold in honor of Brittany. Students are welcome to bring items for a celebration of her life.
“Just before her passing, she sent me a very encouraging text message. It was so kind. I’ll remember that she did not leave anything unsaid. She was very kind,” said Burrough with a smile.
Family members are working on setting up a fund for donations and we will let you know when those details are made.
“Because this is so tragic, it’s just important that we remember what a beautiful soul she was,” said Burrough. “It’s important that we remember how well she loved others and then that’s how we pay it forward. We love others just like Brittany did.”