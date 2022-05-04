Later this month, riders in Walker County will have a broader range of hours and new Saturday service to make getting around a bit easier.
On May 16, Walker Transit will run from 6:00am to 7:00pm, offering more option for those needing the service for work, shopping or medical care visits.
Starting on May 14, Walker Transit will offer trips on Saturdays from 8:00am. to 2:00pm, according to Walker County's Joe Legge.
“We look forward to this new growth and the opportunity it brings to serve the transportation needs of the citizens of Walker County,” said John Logan, Transit Director.
“The Walker Transit team has been working diligently to hire and train new drivers to accommodate this expansion of service,” added Logan. Several transit positions remain available.
Reservations to ride Walker Transit can be made by calling 706-375-0803. Reservations must be made at least one day prior to a trip and before 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays for Saturday service.
Those interested in driving full or part-time can apply online.