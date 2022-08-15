A Walker County woman faces charges of murder and arson after she was arrested in the case.
Sheenia Marie Chambers, of Lafayette, was arrested for first-degree arson and murder in connection with a Walker County fire, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
A fire at the Carriage Hill Apartments on the night of July 13th left the ten-unit, 9,000-square-foot building heavily damaged.
Several of the apartment units were occupied at the time of the fire and the the fire claimed the life of Sierra Johnson, 19, a resident of the apartments.
“Just before midnight, our investigators arrived at Carriage Hill Apartments, and upon close inspection were able to determine the fire originated in the suspect’s bedroom,” said King. “Upon questioning, Ms. Chambers admitted to intentionally setting the fire that killed the 19-year-old victim in an adjacent unit. She was taken into custody and is officially being charged with murder and arson.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division assisted the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department with the case.