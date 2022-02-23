Walker County will soon receive 20 million dollars to improve access to clean drinking water.
The funding originated as part of President Biden's American Rescue Act passed by Congress last year.
That $20 million will go directly towards a $45 million dollar project the water and sewage authority is working on to build a new water treatment facility, water mains, and a sewer redirection program.
This will provide clean drinking water to 50,000 residents in Walker County.
New water mains will be installed along Glass Mill Rd, Old Bethel Rd to Highway 341, from the Coke Ovens Well Field to Mountain View Storage Tanks, Tatum Rd to Lookout Mountain, and around the Georgia/Alabama state line.
Walker County Commission Chair Shannon Whitfield says "Being able to provide more water if needed to any industrial accounts that may come into Walker County or any of our existing industries that need additional water supply. This will put us in a very positive position to be able to have an adequate water supply for growth."
Whitfield says the infrastructure changes and upgrades will benefit local residents for at least the next 50 years.