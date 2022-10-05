Walker County has partnered with Kinetic by Windstream to address the deployment of a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) solution to 3,339 homes and businesses in rural Walker County.
Walker County officials say the project involves extending 323 miles of fiber throughout the Armuchee Valley, Center Post and Kensington communities, among other locations.
“This project will serve many of the unserved and underserved in our community,” said Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “It’s difficult to accept there are still places in the county where the internet can only be accessed for school or work by using a dial-up modem, if there is any internet connection at all.”
A Rural Broadband Town Hall Meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 10th at 6 p.m..
Followed by a presentation from Scenic Land Company to update the community on the McLemore resort project on Lookout Mountain at 7 p.m.
Both events will take place in the Wardlaw Meeting Room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library located at 305 S. Duke Street, LaFayette, GA.