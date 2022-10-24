As the mid-term elections draw close, Walker County is testing their voting equipment to make sure all is well.
Danielle Montgomery, the Walker County Director of Elections, explains in a video, how the county ensures that the equipment is working properly and votes are counted accurately.
Early voting continues in Walker County from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday at the Courthouse in LaFayette.
Additional early voting information is below:
- October 22: Saturday voting (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Courthouse)
- October 29: Satellite locations open in Rock Spring, Chickamauga, Rossville and Lookout Mountain
- October 29: Saturday voting (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Courthouse and Satellite locations)
Early voting ends at 5:00pm November 4, and Election Day is November 8. Polls will be open 7:00am to 7:00pm.