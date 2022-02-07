K9 deputy Rudie

A new K-9 deputy was added to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Rudie was awarded to the sheriff's office through a grant funded by Beyond the Call of Duty from Spokane Valley, Washington.

The grant supplied the canine training and boarding with an approximate value of $15,600.

Rudie and his handler, Deputy PJ Doyle, began the rigorous six week training course at Custom Canine Unlimited in December, learning to work as a team in narcotic and evidence searches, obedience, tracking and apprehension.

Rudie and Deputy Doyle successfully completed their training in January 2022.