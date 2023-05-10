The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile Wednesday.
Walker County Sheriff's Office searches for missing juvenile
16-year-old Todd Delee was last seen at his residence on South Oakland Dr Lafayette GA on Friday May 5th, 2023.
If you know the whereabouts of Todd please contact Detective Becky Beason 706-670-1953 or rbeason@walkerso.com
