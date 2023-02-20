The Walker County Sheriff’s Office will soon be able to protect themselves better if exposed during a drug bust.
The sheriff's office will be getting self-contained breathing apparatuses. It will provide breathable air in places deputies may be exposed to during a drug bust.
Walker County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of six self-contained breathing apparatuses.
Lieutenant Patrick Cook with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said this is vital to ensure that deputies make it home safe.
“It's the backpack with the air tank on it and has the full-face screen with the regulator that comes up that breathes air to them. The air that the deputies will be breathing will be completely coming from an oxygen tank. We are not having to filter that from exterior air,” Cook said.
Lieutenant Cook said the heavy push for the equipment came after a huge drug bust in Walker County a month ago.
“At that time, we found a fentanyl pill production facility in Walker County that had an enormous amount of product. They had a commercial grade pill press that was capable of producing 48 pills an hour. Needless to say, the containment inside this was not pharmaceutical grade, it was a great potential exposure,” Cook said.
The Walker County Fire Department was called in for assistance since self-contained breathing apparatuses are already a part of their gear.
Lieutenant Cook said that in 2020, fentanyl exposure cost the life of one of his deputies.
"He made the seizure on a traffic stop and he packaged the evidence correctly. The problem was that when he was turning them in, he had taken off his protective equipment, gloves, and things to that nature. The amount of exposer on the exterior of the packaging absorbed through his skin."
Cook warns people that other drugs are now being laced with fentanyl.
“Even the things you think you're okay to indulge in, you cannot guarantee fentanyl is not there. It is very prevalent and very dangerous,” Cook said.
The breathing equipment is expected to arrive within the next couple of months.