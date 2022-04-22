The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a homicide that was discovered at 11:00 AM on Wednesday April 20, 2022.
The body of 44 year old James William Wimbley was found at his residence located at 1846 E Highway 136 Lafayette, Georgia.
The victim was deceased from a single gunshot wound.
Investigators believe Wimbley was killed sometime after 11:00 PM on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
The victim’s body has been transported to the GBI crime laboratory for an autopsy.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information on this case.
Det. Sgt. Jeremy Reece can be contacted at jreece@walkersso.com or 706-638-1909 Ext 1240. Special Agent Steve Rogers, Jr., can be contacted at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted www.walkerso.com.