In less than 24 hours, six people in North Georgia overdosed from Fentanyl. Three in Catoosa County survived, but three were found dead Monday morning in Walker County.
The Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson held a press conference addressing the investigation.
He said consuming just 2 Milligrams of Fentanyl is about a pinch of salt.
"Beware of what you're using; it can be disguised as fentanyl," the sheriff said. "It may not always be what you think you're using."
A plea from Sheriff Steve Wilson after three people were found dead inside a home on Walden Spur Road.
Deputies have identified the victims as Donald Ray Wallin, age 70, Kevin Leroy, 55, and Carla Joann Quillen, 37.
Sheriff Wilson says the victims were dead hours before first responders could administer Narcan, the life-saving drug used to reverse the effects of overdose.
"We'll do everything we can to try and identify who sold the product and caused those deaths," said the Sheriff.
In most cases like these it's often hard to find those responsible for selling the deadly drug. Deputies now lean on the public for help.
"We've buried too many people in the last couple of years of Fentanyl overdoses," said Sheriff Wilson. "It's time we get a handle on this someway."
They are making some strides, thought. Last week, the Walker County Drug Task Force says they put a stop to a supplier found in the North Georgia area.
"We got a pretty good bust last week in Rossville and in East Ridge of over a Kilo of Fentanyl and a pill press," Commander Caine Railey. "Which is the first pill press we have seen in this area."
So if you happen to come across fentanyl, call 911.
"We want to caution family and friends who may be around addicts that are on Fentanyl to be very careful," said the Sheriff. "Because its dangerous folks."
Deputies also found marijuana and mushrooms in the house.
The Walker County Drug Task Force says if you know the victims or where they got the drugs call (706)-638-5570. You can stay anonymous.
A local group called, "Unified in Recovery" is hosting a support group meeting Tuesday, January 31th.
You can access their Facebook here.