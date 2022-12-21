Mike Mullens was murdered on the morning of December 19, 2008. The Walker County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information that may help them solve this case on the 14th anniversary.
Mullens arrived to work at Premier Pattern and Machine, the business he co-owned with Bill Whitman, but he never got out of his truck. Employees noticed Mullens sat in his truck with the door ajar and brake lights on, but they knew something was off.
"We found him deceased sitting in his pickup truck, just outside the main entrance... He had been shot one time in the head and it appears that he was shot with some type of revolver," said Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Sheriff Wilson said two shots were fired that morning. The suspect shot Mullens and the security light on the building.
"His mother and father have since passed on," said Sheriff Wilson. "I told his father that we'd do everything we could, as long as I was in office, to try to bring the person or persons for this crime to justice."
The department is asking for the public's help in hope to serve justice and give the family closure. Sheriff Wilson said no information is insignificant.
"It would be a good Christmas present if we could receive it between now and Christmas. To be able to let that young man that was in elementary school, that is now an adult, to know that the person who killed his father is in custody," said Sheriff Wilson.
There are currently no leads on a suspect. If you or anyone you know has information on this case, call the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-638-1909.