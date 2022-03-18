Walker County receives emergency funding to make repairs to Dougherty Gap Road

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has awarded Walker County emergency funding to make repairs to Dougherty Gap Road, following a landslide late last year.
GDOT will commit up to $475,000 or 70% of the project cost, whichever is less.
Geotechnical engineers estimate the total project cost will be around $900,000 to stabilize the road where the landslide occurred.
The work includes installing soil nails, erosion control, clearing, grading, along with guardrail and storm drain installation.
GeoStabilization International (GSI) and Wright Brothers Construction will handle the work. A start date has not yet been established, but once the project begins, it will take about four to five weeks to complete.
After the terrain has been stabilized, Walker County plans to repave Dougherty Gap Road from the bottom of Lookout Mountain to the top.