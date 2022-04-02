Walker County Rabies Clinic planned for April 23 and May 21

Walker County Extension and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services have teamed up to provide low cost rabies clinics again this year.
Protect your family from a deadly disease by bringing your dog and/or cat to one of the locations listed below to be vaccinated.
The cost is just $15, cash only.
Vets will provide a certificate and tag.
Saturday, April 23:
|Time
|Location
|1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Gilbert Elementary
|3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga Valley Elementary
|5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
|Rossville Elementary
Saturday, May 21:
|Time
|Location
|1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Gordon Lee High
|3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Naomi Elementary
|4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Rock Spring Elementary