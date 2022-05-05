The Walker County Government is extending hours and adding new services to the county's public transit system.
The Walker Transit serves more than 700 clients and runs anywhere from 130 to 160 trips a day.
This will allow the transit system to increase the amount of people they help in the community who depend on public transportation.
“Our goal is to provide the service for the people in the community who wouldn't be able to do it without us,” Manager Amanda Shropshire said.
Starting on May 14, for the first time ever, Walker Transit will be offering Saturday services.
Shropshire said the service will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On weekdays, the transit will run from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“We are hoping by having the longer hours we can expand to more people in the community for some who may need later rides to and from work, some who may have later doctor appointments. We are hoping the Saturday trips will also fill in some shopping trips or maybe a trip to the clinic if you are sick or whatever may be needed,” Shropshire said.
For weekday rides, appointments must be made a day before the trip and before noon on Thursday for Saturday service.
Walker Transit currently works with a county employer to transport their employees.
She hopes the new changes will help create opportunities for other employers.
“We have several industries that have asked us to provide the service to them also. Right now, as we can we picked up one or two here and there, but we are hoping with this expansion we will be able to help more people get to and from their place of employment,” Shropshire said.
She said to make that happen they are going to need some help.
“With the expansion we are hiring. We are looking for good qualified drivers to help fill in those whether it be a four hour shift here, or one day a week, or full time position,” Shropshire said.
If you seek a ride or employment, you can call (706) 375-0803.