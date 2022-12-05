A 73-year-old Walker County man has been sentenced to five life sentences after years of sexual abuse, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt disclosed Monday.
Wesley Lebron Romine was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation, Sexual Battery against a Child and Child Molestation by a Walker County Jury following brief deliberations in late November.
The case came to light after a 13-year-old victim showed her father cellphone photos of the abuse.
At the trial, the child told the jury she took the photographs because she was afraid no one would believe her.
She told authorities Romine had been molesting her over an 8-year period.
Two other victims, now adults, testified against Romine at the trial, stating they suffered years of abuse from Romine as well.
"We can finally have closure and know that someone believed us," one family member said after the verdict was reached.
Judge Don W. Thompson sentenced Romine to five consecutive life sentences followed by 63 years, all to be served in prison.
“This case shows the true devastation that child sexual abuse causes," District Attorney Arnt commented. "Two women have spent most of their lives trying to cope with what this child molester did to them; and even though it had been well over 30 years since this defendant last molested them, both of these witnesses broke down in tears when describing their abuse at the defendant’s hands... Thanks to the efforts of Detective Stanfield, and ADAs Bruce Roberts and Ansley House this predator’s reign of abuse is ended.”