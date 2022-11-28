A Walker County man has been convicted of voter fraud after reportedly filling out, signing, and sending an absentee ballot that had been sent to the wrong address.
Authorities said 62-year-old William Chase of Lafayette was convicted earlier this month on illegal acts regarding election documents, unlawful acts regarding elector's vote, and repeat voting in same election.
According to District Attorney Chris A. Arnt, a woman called the Walker County Elections Office to inquire about her ballot when she did not receive it. The Elections Office reportedly discovered that they had already accepted, but had not yet counted, an absentee ballot for the resident, and the ballot appeared to have woman's signature on the Oath of Elector section.
A jury found that Chase had signed and delivered the forged absentee ballot, signed the oath of elector as the resident, marked the ballot for the resident without the authority to do so, and voted twice in the 2021 Runoff Election.
The forged ballot was then cancelled and a new ballot was sent to the woman's new address.
Chase was sentenced to a total of 25 years, with the first 15 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.