The Brownfields Program is exciting news for some Walker County residents who believe it is long overdue.
During a townhall meeting on Tuesday, leaders told property owners about the federal program and how it's believed they can benefit from it.
The EPA will assess toxic sites like landfills, junk yards, and industrial properties to clean them up.
The project manager, Stephanie Watkins, says it is a cost-efficient way to promote economic growth.
"It's an opportunity to re-develop sites that may be undeserved in the community," said Watkins. "It will help increase our local tax base, provide potential job opportunities for our citizens."
Watkins says property owners can apply for the money to clean up their properties.
A Chattanooga project funded by the EPB led to great success -- Chestnut flats, an apartment complex downtown, received funding in 2017 after contaminates had ruled it uninhabitable.
Now it provides affordable housing for the community.
"Our engineers come out and take a look at the property and see what's there," Watkins said. "They do data research and analyze the history of the property and get an idea maybe if there're any potential risks."
Those who live in the area say the program sounds promising. Cynthia McCoy, who has lived in Walker County for more than 60 years, hopes her community will be the first to benefit from this program.
"It is deplorable. There is an old school that we went to years ago," said McCoy. "There's asbestos in that school. They are renting rooms out, they got cars, dogs, you name it."
She says this has been an issue for many years, but she hopes this grant can make a change.
"There are so many people like myself that want to better our community. We feel we are paying taxes and yet nothing."
Watkins says the program will clean up up to 30 properties in Walker County.
Property owners interested in taking advantage of this resource can click here for more information.