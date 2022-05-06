Over the past two years, the Walker County Health Department was primarily engaged with COVID testing and immunization.
Now it is returning to normal operations and providing clinical services again.
Some of those services will be available at the Rossville Athletic Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 20.
The health department will conduct walk-in Hepatitis C and HIV testing on individuals 18 years and older.
The tests are done by fingerstick and are FREE.
For more information, call 706-638-5577.