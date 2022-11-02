Walker County Government will join a national campaign in support of military veterans during the week of Veterans Day.
As part of Operation Green Light, several county buildings will be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th.
The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
“By shining a green light, we hope our veterans will know they are seen, supported and appreciated,” said Shannon Whitfield, Chairman, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “We are grateful for their sacrifices and want our more than 4,000 veterans and their families to know their service mattered.”
The Walker County Courthouse and Walker County Board of Commissioner’s office in LaFayette, as well as the Local Government Services building and areas of the Civic Center campus in Rock Spring will be coated in green light from dusk to dawn.
In addition to lighting select county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. Residents can share their participation on social media using #OperationGreenLight.
“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personnel back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”
The Georgia Department of Veterans Services operates a field office in Walker County.
The office is located at 101 E Patton Street in LaFayette and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Service members, veterans and their families can contact the office at 706-996-8056.