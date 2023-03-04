Walker County emergency crews continue storm damage cleanup

Walker County Public Works crews continue to remove trees from county roads Saturday, after working until close to midnight Friday.

A spokesperson for Walker County says about 60 trees were blocking roads, and that most roads are passable as of Saturday, except for those where power lines are down.

Teams are following power crews around today to expedite reopening roads once the power companies make their repairs.

Walker County says it appreciates patience while they work to safely restore services.

