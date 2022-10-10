In Walker County there are thousands of people living without access high speed internet. Now, some new and improved internet service is headed their way.
Some homes, schools and even hospitals in rural areas in North West Georgia still have to use dial-up modems to use the internet.
By using money from the Federal American Rescue Plan and partnering with the communication company Windstream, they plan to bring high speed internet to nearly 3,400 hundred homes and businesses.
"We do not at the present time do much streaming of movies at all because it takes so long to buffer," said Walker County resident, Cecilia Westbrook.
Cecilia Westbrook says she and her husband moved from a metropolitan area to Walker County two decades ago and immediately noticed a lack of access to the internet.
Westbrook says the only option they had was to join Windstream Internet service.
"And at that time it was spotty, and it was slow, but as they have grown so has the internet," said Westbrook.
The growth is thanks to a public and private partnership between Windstream and Walker County.
"The digital divide has really affected our school kids, affecting our health care access, and also to many other services that are on the web," said Shannon Whitfield, Chairman, Walker County Board of Commissions.
Federal funding from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act is a main reason why this project was possible.
All congressional republicans voted against the act, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who stated it was too expensive and contain item that were not related to COVID. She represents District 14 which includes Walker County.
State Senator Jeff Mullis says he is just happy the county is benefiting.
"So this is just going to bring us into the next century, so to speak, and it's going to help with education for students, for your kids or your grandkids," said Senator Mullis.