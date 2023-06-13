A former Walker County deacon is facing a laundry list of charges, from Sexual Battery to Exploitation and Intimidation of disabled adults.
Deputies say this has stemmed over the last two to five years.
Details are minimal in fear of the victim's identity being released, but here is what we know so far.
Deputies picked up 75-year-old Dennis Laman on June 2nd, and he's been in the county jail since. Officials with the Walker County Sheriff's Office say a church member at Highlands Presbyterian Church tipped them off.
While they couldn't give many details, detective with the Walker County Sheriff's Office told me they had never seen someone face this many counts for these charges since working with the department.
Pastor Tom May says Laman had been a deacon at the church for nearly 20 years, and was asked to leave the church because of his charges.
"As we explained to the congregation, out of respect for the family, this is not something we are looking to make public speculation about," said May.
Laman is now being held at the Walker County Jail without bond. We are working to learn when he will go in front of a judge to learn his fate.