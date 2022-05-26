The Walker County Board of Commissioners held a long and contentious regular meeting Thursday, as they explored hiring a county manager.
The meeting was in front of a packed room of community members, many of whom were there to hear more about the issue.
Two commissioners, Mark Askew and Robert Blakemore, brought up the idea because they said they weren't happy with Chairman Shannon Whitfield's progress on several projects.
"I want to ask the chair if he’ll admit that he has intentionally slow-walked some of the boards wishes and direction," Askew said during the meeting.
"There have been two items, for the betterment of this county, that I have been slow-walking," Whitfield responded.
Whitfield went on to explain that he had stalled the combination of the animal shelter and county animal control over concerns the board was considering firing the shelter director. He also said he had concerns over the cost of a recreational park.
"What gives you the authority to slow-walk any direction that you’ve been given by the governing authority of the board?” Askew asked Whitfield.
Commissioners said they had grown frustrated with the lack of progress. Thursday, they explored the possibility of hiring a county manager to move those projects along and take the burden off of the chair.
"Feeling as though some days I am just not effective on my job," said Commissioner Robert Stultz. "Because of being stonewalled on simple projects.”
The board was met a room filled of citizens frustrated by some projects being stalled. They also expressed frustration about what they called a lack of communication between the elected members of the board.
"You five guys sit down and work this out," one resident said. "That’s a cheaper solution.”
For expert input, the board brought in Ken Jarrard, a local government lawyer who was brought in as the secondary counsel for Walker County. Jarrard said the majority of counties in the state of Georgia have chosen this form of government.
"This is a challenging regulatory environment, and that is why, I believe, a lot of governments have decided that a professional manager of some sort if preferable.”
The board of commissioners would ultimately be the ones to approve the role's job description and pay. But Jarrard said it would likely take some responsibility away from the chairman. Responsibilities like presenting a budget and strategic plan, however, would likely remain with the chairman.
"If there’s less of a load on you, why pay you as much as you’re getting paid now?” wondered a resident.
Just a year and a half ago, the board expanded from a sole commissioner in Shannon Whitfield to a board of five after voters overwhelmingly approved it. Citizens suggested board members work out their own problems before looking to hire a county manager.
“If you go this route, it would change what everybody that came before me did vote for.”
The board did not have a vote on the issue Thursday. If members want to go that route, they would have to vote on it twice in consecutive meetings. Jarrard said that is to allow for maximum community input.