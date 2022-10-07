A teacher at Rossville Middle School who’s been in the classroom for more than 60 years was honored on Friday with her very own day.
Juanita Foster began her career in 1956 and at 89-years old, she’s still going strong as an educator.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners and mayor proclaimed October 7, as "Mrs. Juanita Foster Day".
County officials say Foster has been able to make a lasting impression on many students during her 66-year career.
Local 3 Photojournalist Lindsay Manning captured the celebration of Foster’s milestone.