Walker County Board of Commissioners release list of roads to resurface in 2023

The Walker County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a list of roads to resurface in 2023.
The list contains roughly 35-miles of roads in unincorporated areas, including Halls Valley Road, Straight Gut Road, Old Mineral Springs Road and Salem Road.
Bids are currently being accepted by contractors for work later this year on the 41 roads.
Funding for these projects will likely exhaust the $6,000,000 set aside in the 2020 SPLOST.
Click the link to see which roads are on the list: https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/public-works/2023-schedule-road-projects//