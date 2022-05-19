An Assisted Living Facility in Walker County is under investigation Wednesday for reports of elder abuse by the facility's owner and operator.
Walker County Steve Wilson says Walker County Detectives and D.H.S. (Department of Human Resources) investigators served a search warrant on Majestic Manor, an Assisted Living Facility in Rock Springs, GA on Tuesday.
The facility is located at 67 Pin Oak Dr, Rock Spring, GA.
Sheriff Wilson says investigators are investigating allegations of elder abuse by the owner/operator of the facility.
The State operating license is issued to Debra A. Donohue, of Ooltewah, TN.
During the inspection and search authorities relocated (15) fifteen residents in North West Georgia, according to Sheriff Wilson.
The facility has been closed by state regulators.
The investigation is continuing and possible criminal charges may be issued in the case.
