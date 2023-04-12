The Walker County Animal Shelter is asking for help after a hoarding case in Lafayette this week put the facility at capacity.
According to a Facebook post by the shelter on Tuesday, the Shelter Team, Animal Control and Lafayette police rescued a total of 93 animals, with 83 of them being cats.
Details about the case have not been released.
Shelter officials say in addition to being at capacity, the health and temperament of the cats has forced a request for immediate rescue assistance.
The shelter is also in need of help with the dogs that came from the hoarding case.
If you would like to help or learn more about the shelter, send an email, call 706-375-2100 or click here.
