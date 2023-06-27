Walker County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees, now through July

The Walker County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees on qualifying dogs this summer.
For the rest of this month, and all of July, dogs that have been staying at the shelter for at least 45 days, will have their adoption fees completely waived.
For those dogs that have been the shelter less than 30 days, a reduced fee of just $25 or a free adoption with a school supply donation of equal value will apply.
You can find all currently adoptable animals on their website: https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-services/.
This is a chance for anyone looking for a canine companion to save some money, and make a difference.
The Walker County Animal Shelter is located at 5488 N Marble Top Rd, Chickamauga, GA 30707.