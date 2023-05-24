The Walker County Animal Shelter is asking for help from both the public and licensed rescue groups to find homes for animals after a hoarding case put 31 dogs in their care.
The animal center was already full before taking the dogs in, and is now in "code red status due to capacity," the shelter shared on social media Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post, two moms with nursing puppies and four injured dogs from the hoarding case were taken in by the shelter and are in need of help as soon as possible from a rescue group. The injured dogs have received initial vet care but require the care of experienced rescue groups to continue to heal.
The dogs rescued from this hoarding case are not available for adoption yet. Learn more about the shelter's adoptable pets here, or call them at 706-375-2100.